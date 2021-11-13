Jennifer Garner has signed on to replace Julia Roberts in the Apple TV+ limited series Last Thing He Told Me.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama is an adaptation of Laura Dave's novel about a woman who bonds with her 16-year-old stepdaughter after her husband's disappearance.

Deadline.com and The Hollywood Reporter said Friday that scheduling conflicts forced Roberts to drop out of the project, which was green-lit last year but delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to taking over Roberts' role, Garner will executive produce the series from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company.

Dave and her husband, Josh Singer, are the show's co-creators.