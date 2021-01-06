Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Yes Day.

The streaming service shared a first look photo for the movie Wednesday featuring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Rami­rez.

Yes Day is based on the Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld children's book of the same name. In the film, Garner and Rami­rez play a couple who agree to a "yes day," or a day where they say yes to anything their kids ask.

The teaser photo shows Garner wearing goggles and screaming as she is sprayed with water in a car. A child is seen wearing a scuba mask in the backseat.

"Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez are a couple who can't say no in YES DAY -- where for 24 hours, the kids make the rules and the parents have no choice but to go with the adventurous flow," Netflix captioned the post.

Garner has three children, daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 8, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck . She discussed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2019 how she does a Yes Day with her kids.

"On one day a year, I just say yes. 'We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste, or we want...'" the actress said. "I do it. I have for years."

"Having three kids, they have different ideas. A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old have a different idea of what they'd like to get out of Yes Day," she added.

Yes Day is directed by Miguel Arteta and co-stars Jenna Ortega. The movie premieres March 12 on Netflix.