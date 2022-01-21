Jennifer Coolidge discussed how she almost said no to starring in HBO's The White Lotus while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I didn't want to do it because I know a lot of people were on their Pelotons when COVID began and everything. I don't know. That was not my journey. It was me and my friend Carolyn in my house in New Orleans. We ate maybe six pizzas a day between the two of us," Coolidge said on Thursday.

"And then this part gets offered and I was just like, 'Yeah, I'm not doing it.' I tried to you know, figure out these ways to get out of it with like a medical excuse. And then Mike sort of caught onto me," she continued while mentioning White Lotus creator, writer and director Mike White.

White had sent Coolidge a text asking if she was afraid to take on the role. Coolidge also mentioned that tried to come up with a believable medical reason why couldn't do the show like having a bad hip.

Coolidge came around to starring on the show after a friend helped to convince her.

"A girlfriend sort of talked me out of my insanity because you know when you're actors, this big moment can happen sometimes and then you just blow it," she said.

Coolidge wouldn't confirm if she will be back for The White Lotus Season 2, however, her character Tanya is expected to return.

Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza have joined the cast of Season 2, which will feature a new cast from Season 1. The show follows the staff and guests at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort.