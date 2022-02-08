Jennifer Coolidge says she got seasick during the boat scene in The White Lotus.

The 60-year-old actress shared details from filming during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Coolidge played Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, which follows the staff and guests at a luxury resort. In one darkly comedic scene, Tanya (Coolidge) has a breakdown while eulogizing her late estranged mother during an outing on a small boat with other guests.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Coolidge confirmed the scene was partly improvised.

"I think it was to overcome the embarrassment of being surrounded by my cast mates," she said. "You couldn't really tell but when we were filming, everyone was like six inches away on that boat."

Coolidge said she gets "terrible seasickness" and got ill during filming.

"I had a big bucket, and I was so close to everyone doing it and like getting sick in this bucket," she said. "Like, I got sick on the little boat on the way to the bigger boat."

Coolidge's own mother had recently died and she drew upon the experience while filming the eulogy scene.

"There was a lot of things," she said. "[Series creator] Mike [White] sort of collaborated my weirdness."

The White Lotus was renewed for Season 2 in August. The second season will follow a new group of guests at a different White Lotus resort, although Coolidge is expected to return.

Coolidge previously said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that she almost turned down her role in The White Lotus.