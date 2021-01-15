Jennifer Coolidge doesn't think Kim Cattrall can be replaced in Sex and the City.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Coolidge, 59, responded to calls for her to replace Cattrall as Samantha Jones in HBO Max's upcoming Sex and the City revival.

Cattrall played Samantha in the HBO series Sex and the City, which aired from 1998 to 2004, and in two movies, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010). Cattrall clashed with her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in 2017 after turning down Sex and the City 3.

On WWHL, Coolidge, who had a guest spot as Victoria in SATC Season 6, was asked if she would be interested in replacing Cattrall as Samantha.

"You know, I was a huge, and still am, a huge Sex and the City fan. It's one of those shows you can just watch the reruns and never get tired of it.

I have to say, I am such a Kim Cattrall fan. I don't see anyone being able to replace her in that part," she added. "She's just so ... It was just the perfect ... I don't know. I don't think you can replace her."

HBO Max announced Sunday that it is developing a Sex and the City sequel series, titled And Just Like That. The show will feature returning stars Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, and original executive producer Michael Patrick King.

Nixon said on WWHL in September that she thinks actress Sharon Stone would make an "amazing" Samantha. She also supported the idea of Cattrall being replaced by a woman of color.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On Thursday's WWHL, Coolidge also discussed how O.J. Simpson once promised to help her get a SAG card. Coolidge said Simpson never came through.

"He was very disappointing," she said. "He used to come into this restaurant that I worked at -- the Sandra Bullock restaurant, where she was a hostess."

Coolidge is known for the American Pie and Legally Blonde films. She will next appear in Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan, which is available on demand Friday.