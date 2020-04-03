Jennifer Aniston surprised a nurse who has COVID-19 over webcam while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jennifer Aniston thanked nurse Kimball Fairbanks of Utah for her service and announced that she being given a $10,000 gift card from Postmates so that she can order food from home while under quarantine.

Fairbanks is a cardiovascular nurse and has had to self-isolate without her 4-year-old and 18-month-old daughters.

"I just have to say god bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you're doing. I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing and putting your health at risk and all of that. You're just phenomenal," Jennifer Aniston said to the shocked Fairbanks.

Postmates will also be giving the other nurses on Fairbanks' floor gift cards as well.

Jennifer Aniston also discussed with Kimmel how she is passing the time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Friends star said her life hasn't changed too much as she normally stays indoors due to her agoraphobia.

Jennifer Aniston has been organizing her home and came across an audition tape on Betamax from when she was 13-years-old. The actress had auditioned for a role on her father John Aniston's soap opera Search for Tomorrow.

She didn't get the part which ultimately went to Jane Krakowski.

