The special will feature characters from Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. Aniston will play Blair (originally played by Lisa Whelchel), with Union as Tootie (Kim Fields), Hahn as Jo (Nancy McKeon) and Tolman as Natalie (Mindy Cohn).
Diff'rent Strokes was created by Jeff Harris and Bernie Kukoff and had an eight-season run from 1978 to 1986, while The Facts of Life was created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon and aired for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988.
ABC previously aired Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials that recreated episodes of All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times.
The new special will air Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.
