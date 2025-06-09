Jenna Johnson has revealed how much the talented Dancing with the Stars professional partners make each season.

"Do you get paid more for winning?" Kelly Stafford asked Jenna on the June 2 episode of "The Morning After" podcast.

Jenna, 31, replied, "No," before sharing, "Whoever makes it to the finale, you all get paid up until then. And you do get a nice bonus."

Even if a DWTS couple gets eliminated during the first week of competition, Jenna explained that the pro is "guaranteed until a certain amount of weeks."

Jenna pointed out how there are "different contracts" for each pro dancer.

"So I can't speak for everybody," Jenna noted.

"But, if you make it all the way to the end, you're getting paid the whole season, which is amazing. And you get a bonus on top of that for making it to the finale."

Jenna, however, said there is no grand prize for winning Dancing with the Stars.

"If you win, it's not like you win a million dollars and split it with your partner. You're just getting a cute trophy together," Jenna confirmed.

Several sources told Parade earlier this year that the pro partners, who have to train their celebrities at least 20 hours per week, have a starting salary of $1,600 per episode.

But for the more established pros -- who have been on the show for multiple seasons and have a fan following, they can negotiate their salaries and be paid up to $5,200 per episode.

The reported cap for a professional dancer is said to be $100,000 per season.
As for the celebrities, Parade reported that the starting salary is $125,000. A celebrity reportedly makes more the longer he or she stays in the competition.

For stars who make it to weeks three and four, there is an added bonus amount of $10,000 per week.

When bonuses are added up, a celebrity who makes it to the finale can reportedly walk away with around $300,000.

Jenna also shared on the podcast how pros do not have a say in whom they'll be partnered with.

"They really want to keep it a secret until you meet them live [during the first rehearsal]. They want that genuine reaction," Jenna explained.

"I think people always think we know who we have and we're keeping it a secret. Absolutely not. They do not tell us. They really don't even want us to know the cast. It gets leaked a lot, but they want it very hush, hush, until you walk in and you meet your partner."

Dancing with the Stars is set to return with Season 34 in Fall 2025 on ABC and Disney+.

When asked whom her dream DWTS celebrity would be, Jenna said she'd love to teach an Olympian or NFL player Jason Kelce.

"That's the person you want, who's just open and willing and down to be like, 'Let's freaking down this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm not going to take myself too seriously. I just want to dance and have fun,'" Jenna gushed.

Jenna previously teased in May how she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy would both love to come back for Dancing with the Stars' upcoming season.

Jenna and Val tied the knot in April 2019 and welcomed a son, Rome, in January 2023.

Prior to joining Dancing with the Stars as a Troupe member and then being promoted to a pro partner for Season 23, Jenna competed as a contestant and All-Star partner on separate seasons of So You Think You Can Dance.

Jenna won Dancing with the Stars' 26th season with Adam Rippon and placed second on the show twice before with Nev Schulman and JoJo Siwa on Seasons 29 and 30, respectively.

Jenna only finished in twelfth place with model Tyson Beckford on Season 32, but then she won Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season in Fall 2024 with The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei.




