"If you win, it's not like you win a million dollars and split it with your partner. You're just getting a cute trophy together," Jenna confirmed.
Several sources told Parade earlier this year that the pro partners, who have to train their celebrities at least 20 hours per week, have a starting salary of $1,600 per episode.
But for the more established pros -- who have been on the show for multiple seasons and have a fan following, they can negotiate their salaries and be paid up to $5,200 per episode.
The reported cap for a professional dancer is said to be $100,000 per season.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
As for the celebrities, Parade reported that the starting salary is $125,000. A celebrity reportedly makes more the longer he or she stays in the competition.
For stars who make it to weeks three and four, there is an added bonus amount of $10,000 per week.
When bonuses are added up, a celebrity who makes it to the finale can reportedly walk away with around $300,000.
Jenna also shared on the podcast how pros do not have a say in whom they'll be partnered with.
"They really want to keep it a secret until you meet them live [during the first rehearsal]. They want that genuine reaction," Jenna explained.
"I think people always think we know who we have and we're keeping it a secret. Absolutely not. They do not tell us. They really don't even want us to know the cast. It gets leaked a lot, but they want it very hush, hush, until you walk in and you meet your partner."
When asked whom her dream DWTS celebrity would be, Jenna said she'd love to teach an Olympian or NFL player Jason Kelce.
ADVERTISEMENT
"That's the person you want, who's just open and willing and down to be like, 'Let's freaking down this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm not going to take myself too seriously. I just want to dance and have fun,'" Jenna gushed.
Prior to joining Dancing with the Stars as a Troupe member and then being promoted to a pro partner for Season 23, Jenna competed as a contestant and All-Star partner on separate seasons of So You Think You Can Dance.