Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson has revealed the one thing she wishes producers would bring back to the ABC reality dancing competition for Season 35. "I really loved trio nights," Jenna, 31, told Us Weekly, referring to the dance when celebrities and their pro partners would perform a number with an eliminated pro or DWTS Troupe member. "And there was kind of an element of it this year." RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS) Jenna was referring to how each Season 34 celebrity danced alongside a former Dancing with the Stars champion during the show's 20th anniversary episode in late 2025. "But I wish it would be with pros because I feel like they always just really spiced up the week or the season," Jenna explained. In past seasons of Dancing with the Stars, the trio dances typically took place during the quarterfinals or semifinals. "I do like when they add little wrinkles, or go back to old fads that people loved," Jenna's Season 33 partner, Joey Graziadei, told the magazine. "With trio night, I never got to see. I never got to be a part of it. It would be really, really cool to see two pros and a celebrity at some point next season, if they can do it." Joey -- who won his season after starring on The Bachelor's 28th season -- added, "I know the OG fans would love that. So I'm ditto on that. Let's bring back trio night next year!" While Dancing with the Stars' Season 35 premiere date has yet to be announced, fans can look forward to "Dancing with the Stars Con 2026" this summer. The show's first-ever fan convention, which will include a live show and celebrity appearances, will be taking place from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA. The three-day convention, which was announced live on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, will be "a celebration of all things Dancing with the Stars." The convention will showcase live dance performances featuring the show's pro dancers and special guests, a game show, interactive live panels and photo experiences, exhibits, merchandise, and more. "I think this weekend in Palm Springs is going to be so epic because you really get more hands-on time with all of us," Jenna teased. "The pros are going to be there. Fan-favorite celebrities are going to be there. Joey might be dancing." Joey gushed about how the show's pros and past contestants are looking forward to engaging with Dancing with the Stars fans for a full weekend. "[We'll] let them ask all the questions they want to know and get the unfiltered responses from the pros and celebrities that will be there," Joey shared. "It is for the fans, and I think what's going to be so much fun is for them to be able to shape that experience however they see fit." Jenna noted that the event is "really catered to our incredible fans that have supported us for the past 20 years." In addition to Jenna, fellow Dancing with the Stars pros who will be participating in the convention are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Gleb Savchenko, Jan Ravnik, Lindsay Arnold, Pasha Pashkov, Rylee Arnold, Sasha Farber, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Witney Carson. Dancing with the Stars judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli also signed on for the event, as well as Troupe dancer Hailey Bills. RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS) Former DWTS contestants who will appear at the convention include Amanda Kloots, Danielle Fishel, Elaine Hendrix, Ginger Zee, Hannah Brown, Johnny Weir, Jojo Siwa, Kristi Yamaguchi, Phaedra Parks, Rashad Jennings, Rumer Willis, Whitney Leavitt, and Xochitl Gomez. Additional Dancing with the Stars participants will likely be announced closer to the convention.