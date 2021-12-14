Jenna Dewan is enjoying a birthday getaway with her fiance, Steve Kazee.

Dewan, who celebrated her 41st birthday Dec. 3, shared photos Monday from her desert vacation with Kazee.

One of the pictures shows Dewan posing with Kazee in a hot tub, while a video shows the couple relaxing in a pool.

"Couldn't have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried. Thank you baby," she captioned the post.

Kimberly Van Der Beek and actress Nikki Reed were among those to leave well wishes in the comments.

"He's batting 1000 on birthdays!" Van Der Beek said of Kazee.

"The best," Reed wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Dewan and Kazee got engaged in February 2020 amid Dewan's pregnancy with their first child together.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart," Dewan said at the time.

Dewan gave birth to the couple's son, Callum Michael, in March 2020.

Dewan also has a daughter, Everly, 8, with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum.