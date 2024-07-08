"It's definitely a shocker of an ending," Jenn told E! News.
"It was a shocker to myself as well. You know, it's not how I saw the journey ending when I first started it. So I'm really excited for everyone to watch that back."
Jenn admitted of what happened at the Final Rose Ceremony, "It's just not something that I expected for myself."
The Bachelorette star continued, "So that's why I think the ending is going to be a shocker for me. It's going to be a shocker for my family."
Regardless of whether Jenn got engaged or left The Bachelorette alone and single, she insisted that she's "definitely happy with the outcome" of her season.
"I think that the way the story played out is exactly the way it needed to play out," Jenn shared.
And Jenn is apparently bracing herself for all the negativity and/or backlash she's going to face online and on social media once The Bachelorette begins airing.
"I have good days and bad days," Jenn said, considering she's already received her fair share of hate.
"I really just have to talk myself out of it and put the phone down if I find myself scrolling a little too and reading things about myself. That's just not healthy for you. But I'm only human and it definitely affects me."
Jenn explained how she's been leaning into friends and family for support and love.
Jenn had 25 bachelors to choose from on Night 1 at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, CA -- not at the usual Bachelor mansion in Malibu -- when the show began filming in late March, and production wrapped in May.
"I'm honestly really excited for everyone to just see it," Jenn recently gushed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
Jenn acknowledged that while people already have "a lot of opinions" about her season, she knows "how amazing it's going to be."
When asked to share the "opinions" she's heard about her The Bachelorette season, Jenn admitted, "A lot of people wanted somebody else [to be the star], or they're wishing that I was American... There's just a lot of people who want to have input on it."
Jenn added, "You just can't win. There are people who are like, 'She's too crazy,' or, 'She's too boring,' or, 'She wants to take shots.' God forbid I want to take a shot!"
The Bachelorette star potentially hinted at her ending when she continued to vent, "I didn't know that once you get engaged you can't take a shot -- or when you find love you can't take a shot! So it's crazy how many people have an opinion about it."