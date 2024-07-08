Jenn Tran has teased that the ending of her The Bachelorette season is definitely "a shocker" and fans  -- and even her loved ones -- should brace themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT
Viewers will be able to begin watching Jenn's journey to find love unfold when The Bachelorette's 21st season premieres Monday, July 8 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"It's definitely a shocker of an ending," Jenn told E! News.

"It was a shocker to myself as well. You know, it's not how I saw the journey ending when I first started it. So I'm really excited for everyone to watch that back."

Jenn admitted of what happened at the Final Rose Ceremony, "It's just not something that I expected for myself."

The Bachelorette star continued, "So that's why I think the ending is going to be a shocker for me. It's going to be a shocker for my family."

Regardless of whether Jenn got engaged or left The Bachelorette alone and single, she insisted that she's "definitely happy with the outcome" of her season.

"I think that the way the story played out is exactly the way it needed to play out," Jenn shared.

And Jenn is apparently bracing herself for all the negativity and/or backlash she's going to face online and on social media once The Bachelorette begins airing.

"I have good days and bad days," Jenn said, considering she's already received her fair share of hate.

"I really just have to talk myself out of it and put the phone down if I find myself scrolling a little too and reading things about myself. That's just not healthy for you. But I'm only human and it definitely affects me."

Jenn explained how she's been leaning into friends and family for support and love.

"They're the people that really know me," she noted.

"Anyone who's commenting or trying to hate on whatever they see online, it's like, 'You don't really know me.' And my friends and family do, so they're the people that I really rely on."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Jenn had 25 bachelors to choose from on Night 1 at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, CA -- not at the usual Bachelor mansion in Malibu -- when the show began filming in late March, and production wrapped in May.

"I'm honestly really excited for everyone to just see it," Jenn recently gushed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Jenn acknowledged that while people already have "a lot of opinions" about her season, she knows "how amazing it's going to be."

Jenn shared, "I know what a dream it was for me, and I'm so excited!"

When asked to share the "opinions" she's heard about her The Bachelorette season, Jenn admitted, "A lot of people wanted somebody else [to be the star], or they're wishing that I was American... There's just a lot of people who want to have input on it."

ADVERTISEMENT
Jenn added, "You just can't win. There are people who are like, 'She's too crazy,' or, 'She's too boring,' or, 'She wants to take shots.' God forbid I want to take a shot!"

The Bachelorette star potentially hinted at her ending when she continued to vent, "I didn't know that once you get engaged you can't take a shot -- or when you find love you can't take a shot! So it's crazy how many people have an opinion about it."

Last month, Jenn teased of The Bachelorette's 21st season in an interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe at CMA Fest, "The ending of my season is also something that has never happened before."

Jenn, however, declined to share details about her supposed never-before-seen outcome of The Bachelorette at the time.

The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer even wrote on one of Jenn's Instagram comments that calling her season "crazy" is "an understatement."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

In a promo of Jenn's upcoming The Bachelorette season, Jenn boasts about how she's "going to fall in love" and is "going to do it my way."

She adds, "I feel more confident than ever. I feel like the main character in my own love story."

Earlier this year, Jenn spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how viewers are "not going to get" a polished version of herself when they tune in and watch The Bachelorette this summer.

"You're not going to get '[Meek] and Perfect Jenn.' You're going to get 'Crazy Jenn,' and that's the beautiful part of it," Jenn boasted of her approach to dating on The Bachelorette.

Jenn said viewers will witness her "fiery energy" and flirtatious nature.

Joey Graziadei eliminated Jenn before his Final 4 women's hometown dates on The Bachelor's 28th season, which wrapped earlier this year on ABC.

Click here to read episode-by-episode spoilers about how Jenn's The Bachelorette season unfolds, including her winner and runner-up.

ADVERTISEMENT
Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 21
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 21 NEWS