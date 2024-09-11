After Jenn flipped the script and proposed marriage to Devin at the Final Rose Ceremony in Hawaii in May, he allegedly slowly ghosted her over the next two months and then brutally dumped her during a quick August 1 phone call.
"And [it's] continuously confusing to try to understand if he actually meant everything in those moments on the show," Jenn confessed, "and we still had some really great moments, too, during our Happy Couple weekend."
Jenn explained how "talking about [the breakup]" has been a way of "processing it and trying to work through it" for her.
"But it is hard," Jenn said.
"I'm not someone who wants to sit here and be like, 'I hate him. He's the worst!' I loved him! I genuinely loved him and wanted to spend my life with him."
"It is what it is, and whatever red flags I didn't see, hey, maybe next time I will. But the person I met on the show and loved on the show was a loverboy," Jenn explained.
"I am someone who always wants to see the best in people, and I continuously did so with him, even after we had been broken up for a month. And you know what? I don't fault myself for doing that because I have such a big heart."
As she had previously said on The Bachelorette finale, Jenn insisted she'll "fight" for somebody she loves.
And so Jenn is apparently "proud" of herself for the way she handled the breakup with Devin.
"I know my true intentions, and I know how genuine and sincere of a person I am that I am proud of it!" Jenn noted.
"I don't have any regrets. The season played out the way it was supposed to. I made mistakes and let things slide that I shouldn't have, but at the end of the day, the person I thought I was marrying was somebody else."
Jenn concluded, "I know that in the future when I date and I do find that person, I want all of the same things [Devin] was offering. I just need somebody who is going to fulfill those promises."
ABC faced backlash for tormeting Jenn and being cruel to The Bachelorette star, but Jenn insisted to Glamour magazine that she actually wanted the marriage proposal to air so Devin could watch back the promises he had made to her and feel bad about his inability to deliver.
"I did know that was going to happen. They walked me through the game plan and everything," Jenn revealed.
"I guess I just didn't know how heavy I would be feeling in the moment, just seeing [Devin] again and having that conversation that we had. It was a very hard thing to do to watch it back with him, but I also knew that it needed to be done."
Throughout the show, Devin seemed head over heels in love with Jenn. He made bold love proclamations to Jenn and nearly quit The Bachelorette out of panic when he feared Jenn didn't reciprocate his feelings.
Jenn also apparently wasn't surprised by how cold Devin seemed to be as she cried and poured her heart out in front of him during the finale.
At times, Devin laughed things off, such as when Jenn called him out for following fellow The Bachelor 28 alum Maria Georgas on Instagram after their breakup and going clubbing with Jeremy Simon instead of working on himself and being "so sad."
According to Jenn, after she and Devin got engaged in Hawaii, she was never his main priority.
Jenn claimed that Devin began "pulling away" -- with calls and texts diminishing -- until he finally dumped her. Jenn questioned how Devin could go from not being able to live without her to treating her like she's "nothing."
Jenn told Jesse on After the Final Rose, "He said something felt off from the second he proposed and that he regretted getting engaged... He denied ever being in love."
When asked what changed, Jenn said on Good Morning America that she had no idea what caused Devin's sudden change of heart about their relationship.
"I was so happy and I was so ready to start our life together," Jenn shared.
"But I noticed his energy had shifted and his priorities shifted. He wasn't the same person he was on the show, off of the show."
Jenn said "it was pretty immediate" after filming The Bachelorette finale in May when she "started noticing" a change in Devin's attitude and demeanor towards her.
"I said, 'Maybe it's just the show. It's been a lot coming off the show,' so I gave grace with that. And I think over time, I realized his heart just wasn't in it anymore," Jenn recalled.
Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and broken up with her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.
"I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve," Devin acknowledged.
Devin said he watched Jenn grow leaps and bounds on the show, only to contribute to her "recession," which really hurt him at the end of the day. Devin suggested that Jenn was willing to compromise her standards to make him happy and he didn't want her to make those sacrifices for him.
"You have done nothing wrong," Devin said, adding how he had "failed" Jenn.