On Night 1 of Jenn's The Bachelorette journey, Jeremy, a 29-year-old real estate investor from New York, NY, rolled up in a red Corvette, and he told Jenn that while the other guys probably assumed he was overcompensating for something, he actually has "a really big p-nis."
Brian, a 33-year-old aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, FL, complained to the cameras how he doesn't "like people flexing like that."
And then later in the evening, when Jeremy and Jenn were having a moment alone in the swanky car, Brian interrupted the couple with the keys to the car in his hands. (Jeremy had tossed the keys to The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer after his entrance).
Brian essentially kicked Jeremy out of the car, and Jeremy -- who was clearly pissed off -- chose to be mature and walk away.
"I was like, 'What do I do here?'" Jenn recalled to the magazine of that tense and heated exchange between two of her bachelors.
"But when things like that happen, I really was just like, 'I'm going to sit back and just watch this awkward moment happen and see how these boys are going to handle it for themselves.'"
Jenn explained of her position as the Bachelorette, "I'm not really here to train anybody on how to act in a situation or potty train anybody, so I am just sitting back and seeing what happens."
Jenn added that it was "definitely a major turnoff" for the men to get involved in drama right away and argue in front of her.
"If two guys can't resolve a situation quickly, if it's going on for too long, I'm like, 'Where are the problem solving skills here?'" Jenn admitted.
"We're at a certain age where it is time to learn some problem solving skills."
Jenn also didn't like Jeremy's joke about his penis, telling Us, "[It was] my not-so-favorite limo entrance... I was like, 'Whoa, too much too soon, buddy.'"
Although Brian and Jeremy didn't exactly impress Jenn, she handed them both roses at the first Rose Ceremony of the season, which resulted in seven men going home and Jenn traveling to Australia with only 18 suitors.
"I don't think many people go their lives dating 25 men at once, and so it's not like I could read a self-help book about that or anything, but I really just tried to go into it being myself as most as I can and really just living in the moment with each of these men," Jenn explained of her first night as the Bachelorette.
"I have to say, I think I did a really good job of just really focusing in on the conversations that were being had at the time and not letting my mind wander."
Based on a preview of what's to come this season on The Bachelorette, Brian and Jeremy's car confrontation on Night 1 was apparently the least of Jenn's worries.
"This morning, somebody from my past flew all the way here, and he wants to be with me. He wants to join this journey," Jenn tells her bachelors.
"I have dated a lot of toxic men in my past, and so I'm nervous that history will repeat itself. I just don't want to choose the wrong person again."
Aaron Erb then shares with Jenn, "I'm not going to name names, but all of the guys aren't here for the right reasons... It's for you to figure out."
Thomas Nguyen also yells at a man for not being "emotionally intelligent" enough to be ready for an engagement.
Devin Strader calls Sam "calculated" as well as "one of the most conniving people in the house," Thomas confides in Sam that Devin had "twisted Jenn into his little web of lies."