"I am so excited for it to [air]. I feel like it's so weird that this crazy journey happened, and I am just so excited to be able to watch it back," Jenn gushed to the magazine.
Jenn said she's "very happy" with the ending of her The Bachelorette season, which just premiered on July 8 and featured Jenn handing out her First Impression Rose to Sam McKinney before eliminating seven of her 25 bachelors.
"I'm very happy with the way everything panned out," Jenn noted. "I learned so much every day that I was there [to find out] about myself and what I wanted in a relationship. There was so much growth."
Jenn apparently went into filming The Bachelorette thinking one way about an engagement, only to have an awakening or epiphany of sorts towards the end.
"I feel like when you start on the journey, you're so hopeful for an engagement," Jenn shared.
"And then as you go through the journey, it's like, 'What [does] an engagement really mean to you? Is it just a ring, or is it a commitment?' What I really was looking for was a lasting partner, so I think my definition of that really changed throughout the journey."
Jenn explained how she doesn't want to set milestone moments on a timeline for the rest of her life.
"When I was a little girl, I was like, 'I'm going to get married at this age. I'm going to get engaged here. I'm going to have kids at this age, and I'm going to go to PA school at this age,'" Jenn recalled.
Jenn, who put her studies to become a physician assistant on hold to be the Bachelorette, added, "Nothing has ever panned out that way, so I'm just going to take it one day at a time and be hopeful for the future."
Although the franchise's first Asian-AmericanThe Bachelorette star has been facing racism and hate -- which has been very "tough," according to Jenn -- she reiterated toExtra in a separate interview how she's "very happy" post-filming.
"I don't have any regrets about anything, so I'm really excited for people to see my journey because I'm so proud of it. I'm so proud of the way everything came out," Jenn gushed.
"Right now, I feel like a completely different person than I was when it first started. I was learning so much about myself every day on this journey that it really felt like such a big moment of growth for me. So, it really was the best two months of life!"
Jenn explained that she learned how to stand up for herself and have a voice, both in the world "as a human being" and in her relationship.
"In previous relationships, I really shied away from that, and being able to find my voice throughout this journey, I think that's the biggest takeaway I've gotten... I feel like I'm in this new era of myself. I feel so confident. I feel more myself than ever," Jenn told Extra.
Jenn therefore admitted she was looking for a man who made her "feel different" than her previous relationships.
"I full-on admit, like I've been in some really bad relationships or ones I shouldn't have been in because they weren't putting in the effort that I needed them to put in," Jenn revealed.
"So, I think going into this new era, I was really looking for people who were open for a commitment, a relationship, who were open to putting in the effort that I put into a relationship. So really, I just wanted a partnership."
Jenn also said she's "very proud of the way" she held and handled herself on The Bachelorette.
"I'm very proud of the outcome of it all," she concluded.
At the very beginning of The Bachelorette premiere on Monday night, a sneak peek of the Final Rose Ceremony aired.
"I can't let you propose to me," Jenn tells a man, who then takes a deep breath.
Jenn proceeds to put her final rose back on the podium, and The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer asks Jenn, "Are you okay with whatever is going to happen here?"
Jenn, however, declined to share details about her supposed never-before-seen outcome of The Bachelorette at the time.
The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer even wrote on one of Jenn's Instagram comments that calling her season "crazy" is "an understatement."
Prior to starring on The Bachelorette, Jenn had been eliminated from Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season. Joey sent Jenn packing before hometown dates on a Season 28 episode that aired earlier this year on ABC.