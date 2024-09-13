Devin bowed his head in embarrassment as Jenn spoke, and he told The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer that he saw his conversation with Jenn going very differently.
"I honestly have no idea why he said that [he was confused]. I honestly have no idea why he thought I would be [happy]," Jenn said on the Wednesday, September 11 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.
"I don't know where he thought it was going to go. I have no idea [what his] mindset was that week, because he, truthfully, we hadn't been talking that week. And the week before that, I got some very mean messages from him."
"Because I had asked to talk to him without cameras, and he had agreed and then suddenly ghosted me and was suddenly not on the same page as me," Jenn recalled.
Jenn said she really wanted to have that tense conversation with Devin about their breakup off-camera.
"And so he knew how anxious I was going to be going there. That's not okay for the first time you're going to be seeing your ex-fiance on a stage, and he denied me of that right to have a conversation with him before that," Jenn reiterated.
"So I don't know what he thought was going to happen. I was on a roller coaster of emotions, of course, and I didn't know what to expect."
Jenn therefore said she has no idea why Devin asked in surprise, "What's going on here?"
"What did he think was going to happen?!" Jenn quipped. "Was I just going to shake his hand and say, 'Okay, have a good day! Nice knowing you?'"
Nick pointed out how even if Devin and Jenn had come to some sort of understanding prior to After the Final Rose, they hadn't spoken in a week or two and new information was constantly coming in, including claims Devin had sent DMs to other women.
Nick called Devin "incredibly sloppy" and "incredibly inconsiderate" of how information could easily get back to Jenn and how she'd feel about it.
"The information about this other girl in New York, the pictures of them together or whatever, that didn't even come out until after [After the Final Rose]," Jenn complained.
"So it's like I wanted to put it in the past after AFR, like, 'This is it. I just want to be done,' and then it's like every day something is popping up!"
Jenn elaborated, "[There were] pictures with the girl [in New York], and people DMing me he's making out with this person on this date and he's flying to the airport to go on a date with this person -- and blah, blah, blah. Now he's releasing text messages!"
Jenn insisted that, at this point, she wants to be "done" with Devin and have their relationship be history.
"This is the last time I'm talking about this because this is not what I want," Jenn insisted.
"I don't need this breakup to be drawn out for six months. I'm done with it and I'm ready to move on... The way that he has been behaving and releasing our texts and whatever else shows me he's not the kind of person I would ever want to spend the rest of my life with anyways."
Jenn shared how she's in a good place at the moment and is actually "grateful" her engagement to Devin didn't work out after everything that has transpired since then.
On The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, Jenn claimed "things were just different" with Devin in the real world.
"It kind of felt like he was pulling away. All of the promises he had made me of wanting to move somewhere together... and see each other all the time, he was slowly pulling away and the efforts weren't consistent," Jenn alleged.
Jenn claimed that Devin wasn't calling her or texting her much.
"I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life. He wasn't introducing me to his family anymore," Jenn recalled.
Jenn, fighting back her tears, said she didn't understand what had caused Devin to change.
When Devin joined Jenn onstage and Jesse asked The Bachelorette winner flat out what happened, Devin explained that he left Hawaii "with a lot of doubts."
"Regretfully and sadly, I suppressed those feelings," Devin told Jenn.
Jenn said she fought hard for the relationship -- to the point where she was disrespecting herself -- and Devin admitted he was "falling short" of Jenn's expectations.
"I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve," Devin conceded. "I'm not trying to get back at you or make you feel bad. I really, really do care for you... You have done nothing wrong."
After the Final Rose left most viewers furious and disgusted by Devin's behavior and casual attitude towards his heartbroken ex-fiancee.
Devin therefore posted a 13-minute video on Tuesday, September 10 via Instagram that included dozens of screenshots of what appeared to be private texts with Jenn before and after their breakup.
Devin was trying to share his "truth" and refute "false narratives" about him, claiming he had been very "present" in his relationship with Jenn and never ghosted her or refused to do couples counseling.