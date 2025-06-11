"Jenn is hard at work on her studies in Miami right now and not letting anything else get in the way of her goals," a source told E! News, referring to how Jenn is in her last year of schooling to become a physician assistant.
"She also doesn't need a man to be tied to her in the media."
An insider, however, told People that The Bachelor alum and Sasha remain "very good friends."
Jenn toldPeople in April that she was "excited" to focus on her career and give reality TV "a back seat."
Jenn shared, "No more hiatuses from P.A. school, I promised my mom. But after P.A. school, we'll see."
It's unclear when Jenn and Sasha's relationship officially began considering the pair never publicly confirmed their romance, other than teasing their strong bond on social media.
After The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose featured Devin showing no remorse or regret for having dumped Jenn in a brief phone call shortly after their engagement, ABC announced Jenn as a last-minute casting addition for Dancing with the Stars on September 4.
Jenn found fame when she competed on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2024.