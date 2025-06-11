The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran and Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber have reportedly ended their
romance.

Jenn and Sasha split about nine months after they met while being partnered on Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season, according to multiple media outlets.

"Jenn is hard at work on her studies in Miami right now and not letting anything else get in the way of her goals," a source told E! News, referring to how Jenn is in her last year of schooling to become a physician assistant.

"She also doesn't need a man to be tied to her in the media."

An insider, however, told People that The Bachelor alum and Sasha remain "very good friends."

Jenn told People in April that she was "excited" to focus on her career and give reality TV "a back seat."

Jenn shared, "No more hiatuses from P.A. school, I promised my mom. But after P.A. school, we'll see."

It's unclear when Jenn and Sasha's relationship officially began considering the pair never publicly confirmed their romance, other than teasing their strong bond on social media.

But days after Jenn and Sasha's late October 2024 elimination from Dancing with the Stars, Jenn boasted about how she and Sasha were about to begin "private rehearsals" at his home.

Jenn and Sasha continued to have adventures together, which prompted rumors to swirl about the status of their relationship. Jenn also crashed on Sasha's couch once her DWTS stint was over.

Even fellow Dancing with the Stars pros often commented about the cute couple and how everyone was waiting for a hard launch on social media.

Sasha celebrated Jenn's birthday in a sweet way, and they flew to Canada to see Taylor Swift together. The pair also attended festivals together and posed in flirty photos.
Late last year, Jenn admitted on the "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast that she was hoping to get on the road with the Dancing with the Stars tour.

"How fun to go on tour with your boyfriend?" Tish Cyrus asked Jenn during an episode of the "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast, referring to the widespread Jenn and Sasha dating speculation.

"Oh, god," Jenn replied. "If you say boyfriend, he's going to freak out."

Months later, Jenn posted an Instagram video in February of Sasha and herself enjoying a date night for Valentine's Day complete with wine and chocolate covered strawberries.

But since the video was a paid promotion, fans weren't sure whether their date night should be taken seriously.

Jenn previously gushed about how she had the experience of a lifetime with Sasha on Dancing with the Stars last fall. Their run on the show ended during the show's Halloween-themed broadcast.

"My experience on Dancing with the Stars was only so unbelievable because of you!" Jenn told Sasha once their journey on DWTS came to an end.

"Every day for the past three months I've had the biggest smile on my face and my heart because you've brought light back into my life when I thought the clouds would be suffocating me."

Jenn added, "Because of you I was able to find a love for dancing and now I can't even imagine my life without you!"

Prior to getting romantically involved with Sasha, Jenn had been engaged to her The Bachelorette 21 winner Devin Strader.

After The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose featured Devin showing no remorse or regret for having dumped Jenn in a brief phone call shortly after their engagement, ABC announced Jenn as a last-minute casting addition for Dancing with the Stars on September 4.

Jenn found fame when she competed on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2024.




