Jen Shah says she regrets her "grandfather" comment about her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Mary Cosby.

The television personality discussed her remarks about Cosby's marriage to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby, Sr., during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

During last week's RHOSLC, Shah lashed out at Cosby at Whitney Rose's party after feuding with Cosby a few weeks prior. Shah insulted Cosby's marriage while speaking to the other women within earshot of Cosby.

"You think she's a [expletive] good friend? Good luck with that," Shah said. "You're going to go with Mary? Who [expletive] her grandfather? That's the truth!"

Cosby married Robert Cosby, her late grandmother's second husband, over 20 years ago in an arranged marriage. In a confessional interview, Cosby said she overheard Shah's comment about her marriage.

During WWHL, Shah said she regrets her comment but insisted she spoke the truth.

"So do I regret it? You know, yes. I should not have said that. However, was I lying? No," she said.

Shah also addressed why she denied making the comment when confronted by Cosby.

"Here's the thing. I was talking to Lisa [Barlow] when I said it. Mary was across the room, so when I talked to Mary and she was like, 'You need to apologize,' I truly didn't know. I was like, 'Girl, I didn't even talk to you that night. What are you talking about?'" Shah said.

"Some of the other girls told her I said it," she added. "Was it wrong? Yes, it was wrong. I shouldn't have said it. Was it a lie? No, it wasn't a goddamned lie. Own that [expletive], girl. You married your grandpa. Own it."

Barlow and Meredith Marks weighed in on Cosby's marriage during an episode of WWHL last week.

"I think Mary's marriage is unconventional. If it works for them, great," Barlow said.

"For me, you know, it's interesting. I think that it is definitely unusual to be married to your step-grandfather," Marks added.

On Wednesday's WWHL, Shah also responded to Cosby saying Shah twisted her 7-Eleven comment. Shah claimed during last week's RHOSLC that Cosby, who is Black, once said off-camera that she avoids going in 7-Elevens if she sees Black people there.

"You confirmed it on camera on the show and you also double down in your confessional," Shah said while addressing Cosby on WWHL. "Mary, that's what you said."