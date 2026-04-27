Jen, 26, shared the news in a video she posted via Instagram and TikTok on Sunday, April 26.
The video showed Jen walking towards the camera, playfully flicking her hair, and blowing a kiss.
"Coming to @hulu 2026!! @secretlivesonhulu," Jen captioned her post.
The video was set to "Everywhere You Look," which was the theme song and opener for Full House.
When Jen walked towards the camera, her name flashed across the screen, confirming her casting. The names of other cast members then followed.
At the end of the clip, the group of influencers, podcast hosts and entrepreneurs gathered together and the hashtag #OCmoms appeared on the screen.
In addition to Jen, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will also star Ashleigh Pease, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Chandler Higginson, McCall DaPron, Madison Bontempo -- who also goes by her married surname, Madison Fisher -- and Salome Andrea.
McCall is the older sister of original SLOMW cast member Mayci Neeley, who has appeared in all four seasons of the original series.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will introduce a "new group of dynamic young mothers" in the Los Angeles suburb, "where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity," according to a Hulu press release.
"While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo."
The press release added, "Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok."
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Reports swirled in March that this new Orange County spinoff was in the works -- and that Jen and her husband Zac Affleck had already signed on to do the show.
Jen -- who competed on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season last year -- and Zac share three kids daughter Nora, 3, son Lucas, 2, and daughter Penny, 8 months.
People reported last month that the new Mormon Wives spinoff will begin filming this spring and premiere on Hulu this fall.