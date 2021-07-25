Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold join S2 cast of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond'
UPI News Service, 07/25/2021
Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, Joe Holt and Ted Sutherland have joined the Season 2 cast of series regulars on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC announced.
"Can finally say this out loud!!!" Alladin tweeted Saturday, along with the link to a media report about the news.
The Walking Dead spinoff, which follows a group of sheltered teens and young adults on a trek between Nebraska and New York 10 years after the zombie apocalypse began, will kick off its second season on Oct. 3.
