Westworld and The Batman actor Jeffrey Wright has signed on to narrate Lincoln's Dilemma, a docu-series about the 16th President of the United States, for Apple TV+

The four-part adaptation of David S. Reynolds' book, Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times, is set to premiere on the streaming service on Feb. 18.

It will feature the voices of The Queen's Gambit actor Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass.

"The series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials, that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator," a press release said.

"Set against the background of the Civil War, Lincoln's Dilemma also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln's battle to save the country, no matter the cost."