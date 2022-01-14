"The series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials, that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator," a press release said.
"Set against the background of the Civil War, Lincoln's Dilemma also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln's battle to save the country, no matter the cost."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.