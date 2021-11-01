Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan will play a New York Police Department detective in NBC's upcoming revival of Law & Order.

Variety and Deadline reported the casting news Monday.

Donovan retweeted a link to one of the stories.

"Dun-dun," he wrote alongside it.

The network said in September the cops and lawyers show would be returning for its 21st season.

The series wrapped in 2010 after more than 450 episodes.

Former cast members Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson are reportedly in talks to return for the new version.

Rick Eid is the writer-showrunner.