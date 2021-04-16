Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays villain Negan on The Walking Dead, shared on Instagram a black-and-white photo of his 11-year-old son Augustus wearing zombie makeup for his stint as an extra on the action-drama.

"My kid. Just a peek... as a dad, I have to say, I'd be hard pressed to remember a time I've been more proud of this dude. Can't wait for y'all to see him in action. #gusydean #zombielife," Morgan captioned the image, which has gotten more than 250,000 "likes" since it was posted Thursday.

The child will make his TV acting debuting in the upcoming 11th and final season of the show.

Morgan's wife, actress Hilarie Burton, played Negan's dying wife, Lucille, in the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, which aired earlier this month.

The couple also co-starred in the reality show, Friday Night in with the Morgans, when much of the United States was shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.