Jeffrey Dean Morgan is celebrating his wife and "best friend" Hilarie Burton's 39th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55-year-old actor marked the occasion Thursday by sending love to Burton on Instagram.

Morgan shared a sweet message alongside a black and white photo of himself posing with Burton outdoors.

"Happy birthday to my best friend. @hilarieburton is a lot of things... I've been sitting here trying to figure out what words to use to describe her awesomeness... there are too many," Morgan wrote.

"She... in a word? Perfect. The hottest. The smartest. Most thoughtful. Pretty damn funny. Easily the meanest according to our kids. Also hands down, the best mom... according to our kids...and me. Talented as hell. Nobody kisses better... not that I'd know. But really... more than anything? She's my best friend," he said.

Morgan said he was unable to be home for Burton's birthday, but vowed to be in the future.

"Every second of everyday she's many of the above things simultaneously, more. But ALWAYS, my best friend. And it's her birthday. And I'm not with her," the actor wrote. "I should be. I should never miss her birthday. Ever. So... after this year, I won't."

"I love you mrs morgan. I'm wishing you the happiest of days.... When I get home," he said. "Happy birthday. I'm real glad you were born... and SO recently too! xoxohusband."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Actress Julianna Margulies and television personality Kelly Ripa were among those to wish Burton a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy birthday @hilarieburton that birthday tribute should be in a frame. XX," Ripa wrote.

Morgan and Burton married in October 2019 after 10 years together. The couple have two children, son Augustus, 11, and daughter George, 3.

Morgan has been away for work, which Burton noted in a Father's Day tribute to the actor in June.

"After a really nice trip home, we just saw dad off at the airport. We're all still a weepy mess. But as I tried to explain to our kids, what an absolute miracle to love someone so much! We are so lucky to have this man in our lives," the actress wrote on Instagram.

"I just want to shout from the rooftops that I found the perfect father for my kids, and I don't take it for granted. All your effort means the world to us, Jeffrey," she said. "Everyone cross your fingers that the next job is in NY. We miss you too too too much."

Morgan plays Negan on the AMC series The Walking Dead, which will conclude with an 11th and final season in 2022. Burton is known for playing Peyton Sawyer on One Tree Hill.