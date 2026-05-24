Survivorwrapped its milestone 50th season live in front of a studio audience in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 20 -- which marked the first time the show has had a live finale since Survivor: Edge of Extinction in 2019.
Survivor viewers had voted for the Season 50 finale to be a live event, but according to the show's host and executive producer, finale episodes in the future will most likely return to the recent pre-recorded format.
That means Jeff will announce future Survivor winners right after a jury votes in the jungle, presumably in Fiji, if that remains the CBS reality series' filming location.
"The thing that players don't like to hear is that when they're in the jungle, right after the show ends, that's the most honest they are," Jeff explained toVariety in a recent interview before Survivor 50's live finale occurred.
"They may not really know that or feel that, but they're honest, and they've not been persecuted by social media."
Jeff said "every single player" gets "annihilated for things they don't deserve" on social media -- "mostly from people who mean well, but they'll never play."
Jeff said those keyboard warriors will "never understand how out of touch comments like that are and how much they hurt."
The longtime host reiterated howSurvivor castaways are "pure" and "unaffected by the impact of social media" when they're still in Fiji.
"When you do a live finale, all you get is defense. The live finale becomes people defending, and for me, from a storytelling standpoint, I never find it as interesting," Jeff admitted.
"So I get the pomp and circumstances, it's super fun, but I think we're going to change the format for the finale -- make it more of a three-hour event, rather than a two-and-a-half-hour finale and a 30-minute reunion show."
While Jeff was "excited" and "super pumped" for the live Season 50 finale, he acknowledged it's "a lot of work to put on a live finale in between shooting two seasons and hosting the season that's currently on."
Jeff confessed that a live finale simply "adds a ton of work."