Jeff Lewis says his former friend and Flipping Out co-star Jenni Pulos has rejected his attempts to reach out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-year-old television personality gave an update on his friendship with Pulos during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Lewis and Pulos worked and starred together on Flipping Out, which had an 11-season run on Bravo from 2007 to 2018. The longtime friends ended their professional relationship ahead of the Season 11 premiere.

Lewis said in 2018 that Pulos falsely reported him for abuse and wrongful termination after they parted ways. He said in a previous episode of WWHL that their feud was "something that's hard to get over."

On Wednesday's WWHL, Lewis confirmed he's still not in touch with Pulos.

"I reached out to her about a year ago and I did not hear back," Lewis said.

"I also ran into her -- we were in the same restaurant but we didn't talk to each other. I had tried to send her both drinks and dessert, both of which were refused. I kind of got my answer there," he added. "She's not ready."

Lewis also gave an update on his co-parenting relationship with his ex-partner Gage Edward. The pair have a 4-year-old daughter, Monroe Christine.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We're actually doing a pretty good job co-parenting," Lewis said. "I think we're on the same page with Monroe. That has never really been an issue. I think we both want the same things for her, we're both very regimented. I think that part works."

"I think once the money stuff is done -- that seems to be causing the problems -- I feel like we will move forward," he added. "I actually think we're going to end up, believe it or not, being friends. I think maybe even good friends, moving forward.

Lewis confirmed his split from Edward in February 2019 after 10 years of dating.