Showtime is giving a glimpse of Jeff Daniels in The Comey Rule.

The network shared first look photos for the miniseries Wednesday featuring Daniels, 65, as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump

One photo shows Daniels on the phone as Comey, while the other shows Gleeson in silhouette as Trump.

The Comey Rule is a two-part, four-hour series that will air on back-to-back nights in late November. The series is based on Comey's book, A Higher Loyalty, and new interviews with principal players.

Part One explores the events surrounding the 2016 presidential election, including the earliest days of the Russia investigation, while Part Two examines Comey's relationship with Trump and his eventual dismissal from the FBI.

Brendan Gleeson plays President Donald Trump in the Showtime miniseries "The Comey Rule." Photo courtesy of Showtime

The Comey Rule is adapted and directed by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips), with Ray, Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman and Healther Kadin as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Holly Hunter co-stars as Sally Yates, with Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as James Clapper and Oona Chaplin as Lisa Page.