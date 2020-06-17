Jeff Daniels is James Comey in first look at Showtime miniseries
UPI News Service, 06/17/2020
Showtime is giving a glimpse of Jeff Daniels in The Comey Rule.
The network shared first look photos for the miniseries Wednesday featuring Daniels, 65, as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump.
One photo shows Daniels on the phone as Comey, while the other shows Gleeson in silhouette as Trump.
The Comey Rule is a two-part, four-hour series that will air on back-to-back nights in late November. The series is based on Comey's book, A Higher Loyalty, and new interviews with principal players.
Part One explores the events surrounding the 2016 presidential election, including the earliest days of the Russia investigation, while Part Two examines Comey's relationship with Trump and his eventual dismissal from the FBI.
