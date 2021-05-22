Jedediah Bila and Fox News Channel have confirmed her departure from Fox & Friends Weekend, the cable network's Saturday-Sunday morning chat program.

Bila, 42, joined the three-host show in 2019 after a brief stint as a panelist on ABC's The View.

"We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best," Fox said in a statement Friday. "The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon."

Bila released her own statement on Twitter.

"I would like to thank the Fox News reporters, anchors, contributors, and producers who have been an absolute pleasure to work with these last few years," Bila wrote.

"To the viewers who supported me throughout my journey there -- I'm deeply grateful for you and hopeful you'll join me on my next adventure. I'm really excited for what's to come."

Emily Compagno filled in for Bila on Saturday's show, alongside regular co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain.

Bila is the author of #DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life and Outnumbered: Chronicles of a Manhattan Conservative. She is the mother of a 1-year-old son.