Jeannie has been diagnosed with epiglottis, a throat condition that blocks airflow to the lungs and causes swelling, and is therefore out for the rest of the Dancing with the Stars season, Us Weeklyreported.
"It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery," The Real co-host and fashion correspondent, 41, told Us in a Monday statement ahead of the next Dancing with the Stars broadcast.
"I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come."
Jeannie was partnered with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong on Season 29.
"I can't thank my partner, Brandon, enough for being so supportive and believing in me," Jeannie continued in her statement.
"I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week, and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!"
Now that Jeannie is out of the competition, Monday night's Dancing with the Stars broadcast will only feature one couple going home instead of the originally-planned double elimination, which host Tyra Banks had announced at the end of last week's episode.
"Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention. Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery," Dancing with the Stars wrote on its official Instagram page.
"Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight's show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination."
Although Jeannie's dance skills and stage presence have only been improving since the start of Season 29, she and Brandon faced elimination last week on "Villains Night."
Jeannie and Brandon landed in the bottom-two couples with Monica Aldama and partner Val Chmerkovskiy based on the combination of judges' scores and home-viewer votes cast live as Dancing with the Stars aired in the Eastern and Central time zones on October 26.
Although Derek voted to save Monica and Val, both Bruno and Carrie Ann wanted to give Jeannie and Brandon a shot to win the Dancing with the Stars mirrorball trophy.
"Whoa. It was surreal to almost be eliminated. But I am incredibly thankful for every single person who has been supporting @BrandonArmstrong and I thus far," Jeannie wrote on Instagram after advancing on the show last week.
"I greatly appreciate all the judges' critiques, and God..that was such a tough decision for them last night... Trust I'll secure your votes next week!! Is it considered bribery if I send @Ediblearrangements? #DWTS #TeamDreamofJeannie."