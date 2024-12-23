Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast
UPI News Service, 12/23/2024
Jeannie Mai and Rob Gronkowski are set to help host the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast on ABC.
Mai is presiding over festivities in Los Angeles and Gronkowski will co-host from Las Vegas.
The holiday show, which mainly takes place in New York's Times Square, will feature performances by Blue Man Group, the hip-hop dance crew JABBAWOCKEEZ and the cast of the upcoming Las Vegas show Lio.
"In his 20th year as host of America's most-watched New Year's Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square," the network said in a press release. "Dayanara Torres returns as co-host in Puerto Rico."
