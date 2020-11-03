Jeannie Mai says she's "recovering safely" after having emergency surgery on her throat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old television personality gave an update Monday on Instagram after undergoing surgery for epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening condition that causes inflammation in the throat.

Mai shared a photo of herself smiling from her hospital bed, which was festooned with colorful balloons.

"I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition," Mai captioned the post.

"What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days," she said.

Mai's diagnosis and surgery forced her to exit Dancing with the Stars. She was partnered with Brandon Armstrong in Season 29 of the ABC reality competition.

"Although I'm grateful to be recovering safely, I can't lie... I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way," Mai said Monday evening. "Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I've gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters."

"To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I'm sorry you don't get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up," she joked. "Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!!"

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Mai shared her diagnosis Monday morning and confirmed she would exit DWTS.

"I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here," she said in a statement. "I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come."

DWTS host Tyra Banks said an emotional goodbye to Mai during Monday's episode of the competition. The show aired a tribute to Mai revisiting her journey on the series.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause was eliminated during Monday's episode, which featured a single elimination, rather than a double elimination, due to Mai's departure.