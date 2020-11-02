Jeannie Mai is hospitalized and will exit Dancing with the Stars Season 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good Morning America confirmed Monday that Mai, 41, will depart the ABC reality competition after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening condition that causes inflammation in the throat.

In a statement, Mai said her doctors discovered a health concern with her throat "which requires immediate attention and surgery."

"I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here," the television personality said. "I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come."

The Real co-host was partnered with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong, who said the pair are "devastated" they have to cut the season short.

"Thank you to all the fans that have helped to get us this far, and we are praying for a speedy recovery from Jeannie," Armstrong said.

DWTS wished Mai well in a statement to USA Today.

"Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery," the statement reads.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

DWTS said Monday's show will have a single elimination, rather than a double elimination, due to Mai's exit.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Nelly, Nev Sculman, Chrishell Stause and Johnny Weir remain in the competition.