Actress Jean Smart has been honored with the 2,721st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart was joined by her Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder and actor Joe Mantegna for the ceremony on Monday,

The 70-year-old was also joined by her kids, 13-year-old Forrest and 32-year-old Connor, whom she shares with her late husband Richard Gilliland.

"Thank you to everyone for coming out on this warm day and for having to jump through all sorts of COVID hoops to get here," Smart said.

"I really, really, really appreciate it. It means so much, so much, thank you," she continued.

DJ Khaled and Ashanti have also recently received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Smart will return for Season 2 of Hacks, which comes to HBO Max on May 12. Smart previously won Best Actress in a Comedy at the Emmys for her role as Deborah Vance on the series.