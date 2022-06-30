JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero will announce the nominations for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy said in a press release Thursday that Smoove, 56, and Fumero, 39, will unveil this year's nominees at a virtual ceremony July 12.

Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will join Smoove and Fumero at the ceremony, which will stream live on Emmys.com at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

"It's been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances," Scherma said. "We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that continue to shape and elevate our dynamic medium."

The Primetime Emmys will take place Sept. 12 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards show will air at 8 p.m. on NBC and also stream live on Peacock.

Smoove is a writer, actor and comedian who plays Leon Black on Curb Your Enthusiasm, while Fumero is an actress who portrayed Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The pair will star together in the upcoming Netflix comedy series Blockbuster.