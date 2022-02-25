Grammy-nominated singer Jazmine Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter postponed shows on her Heaux Tales tour Thursday after testing positive for the virus.

"My doctor confirmed today that I'm positive with COVID. I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I'm truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you," Sullivan wrote on Instagram.

Sullivan canceled Friday's show in Los Angeles and said she will likely postpone the rest of her concerts for the week.

"We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision," the singer said.

Sullivan's team will contact ticket holders about tickets and rescheduling via e-mail once the details are sorted out.

"Thank you so much for your understanding and support and I'll be seeing you very soon," she said.

Jazmine Sullivan postponed shows on her "Heaux Tales" tour after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo by jazminesullivan/Instagram Stories

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Sullivan previously canceled her tour-opening show Feb. 14 in Vancouver, B.C., due to new COVID-19 venue capacity regulations.

Sullivan is known for the singles "Need U Bad," "Bust Your Windows" and "Pick Up Your Feelings." She released her debut EP, Heaux Tales, in January 2021.

Sullivan is nominated for three awards at the Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales.