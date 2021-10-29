Jay-Z and Netflix have released the soundtrack for upcoming Western film The Harder They Fall, which features new songs from the entrepreneur and rapper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jay-Z appears on songs "Guns Go Bang" alongside Kid Cudi and "King Kong Riddim" with Jadakiss, Conway the Machine and BackRoad Gee.

"Black Woman" featuring Fatoumata Diawara and Ms. Lauryn Hill, "Blackskin Mile" with CeeLo Green and "Ain't No Better Love" with Seal also appear on the soundtrack, which was executive produced by Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel.

The soundtrack is available to stream through Spotify. Jay-Z also co-produced the film with James Lassiter.

The Harder They Fall, from director Jeymes Samuel, is currently in theaters and will be coming to Netflix on Wednesday.

Jay-Z's last solo album titled 4:44 was released in June 2017.