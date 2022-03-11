Jay Park is back with new music.

The 34-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "Ganadara" featuring IU on Friday.

The playful "Ganadara" video opens with Park calling IU about the music video. When IU doesn't show up on set, Park improvises with a mannequin and cardboard cutout of the singer.

IU eventually shows up to film with Park.

"Ganadara" is Park's first release on his More Vision record label, which he founded earlier this month. The song is his first since "To Life," released in January.

Park is a Korean-American singer who came to fame with the South Korean boy band 2PM. He left the group in 2009 and has since released five solo albums.

Park's most recent album, The Road Less Traveled, was released in June 2019.