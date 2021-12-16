Comedian Jay Leno's syndicated game show, You Bet Your Life, is returning for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekday show premiered in September. Jeno co-hosts it with Kevin Eubanks, who led The Tonight Show band when Leno was the star from 1992 to 2009.

FOX First Run, the distribution unit of Fox Corp., also ordered additional seasons of Meredith Vieira's 25 Words or Less, Sherri Shepherd's Dish Nation and Judge Faith Jenkins' Divorce Court.

The programs will continue to air on Fox Television Stations around the United States through the 2022-23 season.

"Fox First Run's main priority is to always focus on our audience first, by allowing them to appear, contribute, play and win. All of our programming both, present and ones in development, have two key elements--extensive interactivity and pure entertainment," Stephen Brown -- executive vice president of programming at Fox Television Stations -- said in a statement Wednesday.