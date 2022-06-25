Top Gun: Maverick and Insecure star Jay Ellis is set to host Season 2 of Smithsonian Channel's How Did They Build That?

"Season 2 will continue to cover architectural wonders from all over the world but will have an emphasis on American stories and deconstruct some of the United States' most amazing structures, including Hearst Tower, Little Island, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Denver Art Museum and Evergreen Point 520 Floating Bridge," the network said in a news release Friday.

The new episodes will include interviews with architects Norman Foster, David Adjaye, Daniel Libeskind, Patrik Schumacher and Santiago Calatrava, and series experts Nehemiah Mabry, Ellie Cosgrave, Corina Kwami and Hayley Loren.

The season is to kick off July 10.

"I'm excited to host How Did They Build That? Season 2 and bring the work of some of the world's most innovative architects and engineers to the forefront," said Ellis in a statement.

"The series is captivating and eye-opening. Being able to hear first hand accounts from the genius minds of these architects, and how they came up with and executed these remarkable designs is truly amazing and inspiring."