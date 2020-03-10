Taiwanese entertainer Jay Chou is set to star in the unscripted travel show J Style Trip for Netflix.

The streaming service said the 12-episode, subtitled series will debut March 21.

A new episode will be available every Saturday.

"In the show, Jay travels to eight destinations across three continents including The Gold Coast, Innsbruck, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Shenzhen, Taipei, and Vienna. On top of the stunning views of the cities and Jay's music, J-Style Trip also features an all-star list of special guests who join Jay as co-hosts in each episode," Netflix said in a press release.

The cast also includes Funky Tu, Norman Chen and Will Tsai.

A 2 1/2-minute video posted online Monday showed Chou and his friends excitedly exploring the Netflix APAC headquarters in Singapore.

Together, they talk about and watch movies and TV shows, admire iconic Netflix memorabilia, grab a snack and do some magic tricks.

The clip ends with the announcement that Chou's show will be available soon.

Chou is a singer-songwriter and an actor who has appeared in The Green Hornet and Now You See Me 2.