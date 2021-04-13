Jay Baruchel has been selected to host comedy competition series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada for Amazon.

The six-part variety show is based on Japan's Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental where comedians try to make each other laugh.

The last comic standing will win a grand prize donation to a charity of their choice.

The Canadian version will be filmed in Toronto by Insight Productions. Amazon has launched other versions of the series in Australia with host Rebel Wilson, Mexico with host Eugenio Derbez and France with host Philippe Lacheau, among others.

Contestants will be announced at a later date.

"I think we all know that as a contestant, I wouldn't last very long, so I appreciate being able to host and not be the first eliminated. The roster of Canadian comedic talent runs deep and there will be no shortage of hilarious Canadians that will join the show as contestants or special guests," Baruchel said in a statement.

Baruchel is best known for the How to Train Your Dragon series of animated films and comedies This is the End, Knocked Up and Tropic Thunder.