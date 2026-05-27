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'Jay & Pamela' Season 2 premiere date announced by TLC

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/27/2026



TLC has announced Jay & Pamela will return with a brand-new season in June.



ADVERTISEMENT Jay & Pamela, a GLAAD-nominated reality series, will premiere its second season on Tuesday, June 30 at 10PM ET/PT on TLC.



The new season will continue to follow fan-favorite couple Jay and Pamela one year after their wedding as they take on more major milestones, new adventures and the next chapter of their life together.



Now living independently in their own apartment alongside their dog, Cheddar, Jay and Pamela are embracing adulthood while navigating evolving family relationships and the ups and downs of long-term partnership.



This season will also document the couple exploring one of the biggest questions of their future together: whether they may want to have a baby.



Jay and Pamela both live with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) Type 3, a rare brittle bone disorder.



Throughout the series, the pair have shared the unique health challenges they face while inspiring viewers with their "resilience, humor unwavering positivity," according to the network.



Jay and Pamela are determined to build a full life together on their own terms.



Season 2 will feature some exciting moments for the couple, including a trip to New York for their first fashion show appearance together.



The season will also chronicle Jay celebrating his 30th birthday as the pair reflect on their independence and discuss the future of their relationship and family goals.



TLC said the series will continue highlighting the couple's heartfelt love story through emotional, humorous and memorable moments.



"Jay & Pamela continues to celebrate a one-of-a-kind love story that proves life's biggest possibilities are within reach when you face them together," TLC said.



Jay & Pamela is produced for TLC by Jarrett Creative.

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New episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max the day after they air on TLC.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS TLC has announced Jay & Pamela will return with a brand-new season in June.Jay & Pamela, a GLAAD-nominated reality series, will premiere its second season on Tuesday, June 30 at 10PM ET/PT on TLC.The new season will continue to follow fan-favorite couple Jay and Pamela one year after their wedding as they take on more major milestones, new adventures and the next chapter of their life together.Now living independently in their own apartment alongside their dog, Cheddar, Jay and Pamela are embracing adulthood while navigating evolving family relationships and the ups and downs of long-term partnership.This season will also document the couple exploring one of the biggest questions of their future together: whether they may want to have a baby.Jay and Pamela both live with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) Type 3, a rare brittle bone disorder.Throughout the series, the pair have shared the unique health challenges they face while inspiring viewers with their "resilience, humor unwavering positivity," according to the network.Jay and Pamela are determined to build a full life together on their own terms.Season 2 will feature some exciting moments for the couple, including a trip to New York for their first fashion show appearance together.The season will also chronicle Jay celebrating his 30th birthday as the pair reflect on their independence and discuss the future of their relationship and family goals.TLC said the series will continue highlighting the couple's heartfelt love story through emotional, humorous and memorable moments."Jay & Pamela continues to celebrate a one-of-a-kind love story that proves life's biggest possibilities are within reach when you face them together," TLC said.Jay & Pamela is produced for TLC by Jarrett Creative.New episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max the day after they air on TLC. JAY & PAMELA MORE JAY & PAMELA NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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