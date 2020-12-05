Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have left the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules.

Variety reported Friday that Taylor had been fired and Cartwright, his wife, would not be returning to the series about the Los Angeles restaurant scene.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were previously ousted because of their abusive treatment of their Black former co-star Faith Stowers in 2018, which came to light in June.

At the time, fans also called for Taylor's firing for his past negative tweets about Stowers.

Taylor and Cartwright confirmed their departure on Instagram Friday.

"The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," Taylor wrote.

He also expressed his affection for the cable network, viewers and cast.

"Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can't wait for to share what we have planned," Taylor added.

Cartwright echoed his sentiments in her own post.

"The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," she said. "Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

The show is currently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor and Cartwright announced in September they are expecting their first child, a son.