Jax Taylor announces 'The Valley' exit after two seasons

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/16/2025



Jax Taylor has announced he's leaving The Valley after ahead of Season 3 on Bravo.



ADVERTISEMENT "After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I'll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley," Jax, 46,



"Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting relationship."



He added, "Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself -- especially for our son, Cruz."



Jax shares four-year-old Cruz with his estranged wife and co-star Brittany Cartwright, 36.



Jax and Brittany -- who previously appeared on -- got married in 2019, but Brittany filed for divorce in Summer 2024 while filming Season 2 of The Valley.



Jax revealed in March 2025 that he's "an addict" and has struggled with a



When The Valley premiered its second season on Bravo, viewers watched Jax essentially fall apart and lash out at Brittany, which resulted in the former star entering a 30-day mental health treatment facility.



Footage, for example, showed Jax hurting Brittany by flipping over a coffee table that hit her knee. He also threw furniture and punched a wall while his son was in the next room in Summer 2024.



Since Jax's behavior on The Valley was so volatile, fans gossiped about whether he deserved to stay on the show.



Some fans, for instance, claimed Bravo would be "platforming an abuser" if the network decided to continue his role on The Valley.



Amid the chatter about Jax's possible return for Season 3 of The Valley, Bravo executive producer Alex Baskin



Alex said if producers covered up Jax's struggles, they'd be "denying Brittany the chance to share what she had been through."

"I don't think that's really 'platforming an abuser' as much as that is platforming the story -- which includes Brittany's experience as well as Jax's," he explained at the time.



Alex also said in June it was too early to make permanent decisions about The Valley's Season 3 cast and no one was "guaranteed a job" indefinitely.



The Bravo executive producer added, "Many times before, we've had to make a change based on someone's behavior. But seeking help is the opposite of that. Seeking help is obviously what we completely support."



The Season 2 reunion special of The Valley was reportedly taped in May, and the finale is set to air on July 22.



Along with Jax and Brittany, the current cast includes Danny Booko,



"We're figuring out all of it," Alex teased of casting for next season. "It's very likely the show does look different next season, but I don't know what different means."



When the rest of the casting decisions are made, Alex teased that producers want a group of people who will get along and sincerely want to spend time together on and off camera.



"We don't want to be in a situation where we are forcing together people who wouldn't spend the time together in real life," Alex shared last month.



Jax, for his part, told Variety through his representative at the time, "I just celebrated my 200th day of sobriety from both alcohol and cocaine. It's been a long road and continues to be as I work through my mental health issues."



Jax said earlier this year he had been struggling with his cocaine addiction on and off since he was 23-years-old.



The Valley currently airs on Tuesdays at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo with episodes also streaming on Peacock.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

