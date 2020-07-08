God Friended Me and The Family Business alum Javicia Leslie will play the titular heroine in Batwoman when the show returns to The CW for Season 2 in January.

The cable TV network, Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions made the announcement Wednesday.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement.

Leslie will play Ryan Wilder, who takes over the persona of Gotham crime-fighter Batwoman from Kate Kane, played by Ruby Rose in Season 1 of the DC Comics adaptation.

"She's likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed," a description of Wilder said.

"With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today, Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero."

Rose announced in May that she would not return for a second season of the action-drama.

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," she said at the time.

