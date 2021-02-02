The Hills alum Jason Wahler is going to be a dad of two.

The 34-year-old television personality is expecting his second child with his wife, Ashley Wahler.

Wahler shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Ashley Wahler. The picture shows the couple kissing and embracing as Ashley Wahler holds a sonogram.

"Surprise!! The newest addition to our family is coming June 2021!" Wahler captioned the post.

In the comments, Ashley Wahler said she is pregnant with a son.

"I can't wait to meet our little boy," she wrote alongside a blue heart emoji.

Wahler and Ashley Wahler married in October 2013 and have a 3-year-old daughter, Delilah Ray. Ashley Wahler shared a slideshow of family photos in January while celebrating Wahler's birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Every day is better because of you. You are the greatest dad, lover and friend," Ashley Wahler wrote.

"Normally we would be whale watching in Hawaii, or hitting the slopes in Mammoth but today we're just home enjoying the best gifts of life which is family!" she said. "We love you daddy! Thank you for everything you do."

Wahler came to fame on the MTV reality series The Hills. He returned as a supporting cast member on the sequel series The Hills: New Beginnings, which aired in 2019.