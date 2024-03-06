The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick has accidentally spoiled the ending of Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season on his podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Spoiler Warning: This report spoils who Joey Graziadei's picked as his winner and ended up with on The Bachelor.]


Jason spoiled whom Joey picked at the end of The Bachelor's 28th season while teasing guests who will be appearing on future episodes of his "Trading Secrets" podcast.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Jason teased that he'll be interviewing Joey and Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA, in the coming weeks, which totally gave away that Kelsey was Joey's winner and they're likely still together after filming.

After every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the happy couple -- whether they're engaged or just dating -- do a post-finale media tour together, from stepping on the Good Morning America stage to doing interviews on multiple podcasts.

Jason has since scrubbed the Joey and Kelsey mention from his video teaser, a pretty clear indication that Jason recognized he had made a mistake and accidentally slipped a spoiler in there.

However, the full recording still exists -- and has been circulating -- online.

In addition to Kelsey and Joey, Jason also teased that he'll be interviewing former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood as well as TikTok star Kat Stickler soon.

Jason's spoiler confirms the latest speculation on the Internet, that Joey had ended up with Kelsey.

Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone had reported for three months that Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN, had ended up with Joey and the pair got engaged on The Bachelor finale.

But last month, evidence surfaced online that Joey and Kelsey recently spent time at the same Happy Couples house post-filming.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

When Carbone had taken a look at Joey and Kelsey's incriminating TikTok videos and did a little research of his own, he changed his tune about the spoilers and made a big announcement.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Carbone ultimately confirmed on February 27 that Kelsey was, in fact, the winner of Joey's final rose and that they've been together all along.

Carbone also reported the "unprecedented" ending of Joey's The Bachelor season that everyone has been talking about.

"After Daisy's last date with Joey, she realizes that he's not picking her. So she goes to Kelsey's room and tells her basically, 'It's not me, it's you.' This has never been done in show history before," Carbone wrote in his blog.

"Once the Final 3 Rose Ceremony happens and the Final 2 are established," he continued, "those women (and men) never see each other or converse during filming. Except this season."

Carbone reported that on Final Rose Ceremony day, Daisy arrived first.

"[Daisy] tells Joey exactly what she told Kelsey, that she knows it's not her. So that's also something that's never happened before," Carbone wrote, adding that the breakup was amicable and "positive."

The spoiler blogger noted there "wasn't any animosity" between Joey and Daisy.

"The gist I got was that it was a very gracious concession that she wasn't being picked, she knows Joey is in love with Kelsey, wishes them happiness, etc," Carbone wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Carbone reported the emotional teaser that aired during The Bachelor's Season 28 premiere was after Daisy had told Joey that she was well aware he was not going to pick her as his winner.

"But [it's] before Kelsey arrives," Carbone clarified. "He just needed some time to gather himself after having that happen when he didn't expect it. Is it earth shattering? Not really."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

The spoiler blogger concluded, "But it definitely was something that had never happened before."

The Bachelor just featured Joey eliminating Maria Georgas after hometown dates and choosing Daisy, Kelsey and Rachel Nance as his Final 3 bachelorettes.

Jason, for his part, previously competed on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season starring Becca Kufrin.

Jason failed to win Becca's heart, but he went on to date Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. The pair got engaged in May 2021.

Jason is currently single following his August 2023 split from Kaitlyn.

Click here to learn more about Joey's The Bachelor bachelorettes or click here to read spoilers that reveal how Joey's season ends and who he picked as his winner.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 28
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 28 NEWS