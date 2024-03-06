Jason teased that he'll be interviewing Joey and Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA, in the coming weeks, which totally gave away that Kelsey was Joey's winner and they're likely still together after filming.
After every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the happy couple -- whether they're engaged or just dating -- do a post-finale media tour together, from stepping on the Good Morning America stage to doing interviews on multiple podcasts.
Jason has since scrubbed the Joey and Kelsey mention from his video teaser, a pretty clear indication that Jason recognized he had made a mistake and accidentally slipped a spoiler in there.
However, the full recording still exists -- and has been circulating -- online.
In addition to Kelsey and Joey, Jason also teased that he'll be interviewing former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood as well as TikTok star Kat Stickler soon.
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone had reported for three months that Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN, had ended up with Joey and the pair got engaged on The Bachelor finale.
But last month, evidence surfaced online that Joey and Kelsey recently spent time at the same Happy Couples house post-filming.
When Carbone had taken a look at Joey and Kelsey's incriminating TikTok videos and did a little research of his own, he changed his tune about the spoilers and made a big announcement.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Carbone ultimately confirmed on February 27 that Kelsey was, in fact, the winner of Joey's final rose and that they've been together all along.
Carbone also reported the "unprecedented" ending of Joey's The Bachelor season that everyone has been talking about.
"After Daisy's last date with Joey, she realizes that he's not picking her. So she goes to Kelsey's room and tells her basically, 'It's not me, it's you.' This has never been done in show history before," Carbone wrote in his blog.
"Once the Final 3 Rose Ceremony happens and the Final 2 are established," he continued, "those women (and men) never see each other or converse during filming. Except this season."
Carbone reported that on Final Rose Ceremony day, Daisy arrived first.
"[Daisy] tells Joey exactly what she told Kelsey, that she knows it's not her. So that's also something that's never happened before," Carbone wrote, adding that the breakup was amicable and "positive."
The spoiler blogger noted there "wasn't any animosity" between Joey and Daisy.
"The gist I got was that it was a very gracious concession that she wasn't being picked, she knows Joey is in love with Kelsey, wishes them happiness, etc," Carbone wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carbone reported the emotional teaser that aired during The Bachelor's Season 28 premiere was after Daisy had told Joey that she was well aware he was not going to pick her as his winner.
"But [it's] before Kelsey arrives," Carbone clarified. "He just needed some time to gather himself after having that happen when he didn't expect it. Is it earth shattering? Not really."