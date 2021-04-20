Apple released a teaser for Season 2 of its hit series Ted Lasso Tuesday. Ted Lasso Season 2 will premiere on July 23 on Apple TV+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running two minutes long, the teaser shows scenes from the upcoming season. These include some more inspirational sports metaphors courtesy of Coach Lasso ( Jason Sudeikis ).

"Isn't the idea of never give up one of the things we always talk about in sports?" Lasso says. "Shouldn't that apply to people too?"

More down-home wisdom from Lasso includes his positive attitude towards his team's downturn.

"There's two buttons I never like hitting," Lasso says. "That's panic and snooze."

Sudeikis developed the Apple series with Bill Lawrence , Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, from a sketch he did for NBC Sports. Lasso is an American football coach who travels to England to coach a soccer team.

The first season won Sudeikis a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of Lasso. The show also won Critics Choice Awards for Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Best Comedy Series.

Further Season 2 plot developments show team owner Rebecca Welton (Waddingham) with a new boyfriend. The team also hires a sports psychologist (Sarah Niles) who surprises Ted by turning down a sugary treat.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Apple previously renewed Ted Lasso for a third season.