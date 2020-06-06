TBS has ordered a seven-episode competition series called, Tournament of Laughs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis is to host the show, which is set to premiere on June 21.

Thirty-two comedians will compete via video-conference technology due to social- distancing practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the entertainers booked for the program are Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson and Piff The Magic Dragon.

"We may be without some of our favorite sports right now, but we can still partake in some fierce rivalries," Brett Weitz -- general manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV -- said in a news release.

"These comics promise to bring the funny each week, but the audience will get to decide who gets the last laugh."