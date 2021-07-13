Jason Sudeikis hopes to "learn" from his split from his ex-fiancee, Olivia Wilde.

The 45-year-old actor broke his silence on his split from Wilde, 37, in the August issue of GQ magazine.

News of Sudeikis and Wilde's split broke in November. The couple were together nine years and have two children, son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4. Wilde has since been linked to singer Harry Styles, 27.

In the GQ interview, Sudeikis said he has yet to find clarity about the split.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle," he said.

For now, Sudeikis said he is focused on himself and what he will take away from the experience.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he said. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

Sudeikis acknowledged he had a hard year but said he is striving to make the best of a bad situation.

"I think it was really neat," he said. "I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger."

Wilde and Styles were spotted kissing while vacationing in Italy last week. The pair met on the set of the upcoming psychological thriller film Don't Worry Darling, directed by Wilde.

Wilde had nothing but praise for Styles in an Instagram post in February.

"He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and the ability to drive backwards," she said of Styles joining the film.

Sudeikis plays the title character on the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. The streaming service shared a trailer in June for Season 2 of the comedy series, which premieres July 23.