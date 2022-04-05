Jason Momoa is set to write, executive produce and star in a new limited series at Apple TV+ titled Chief of War.

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to the eight episode Chief of War, which will explore the unification of colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

Momoa is penning the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. This marks the first time Momoa has written for television.

Momoa and Sibbett are executive producing with Francis Lawrence, Peter Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg and Doug Jung. Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment are producing.

Jung will also serve as showrunner. Justin Chon is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes.

Momoa currently stars in post-apocalyptic drama series See for Apple TV+, which has been renewed for a third season.